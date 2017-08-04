Shoplifter bit man who tried to stop her from stealing cigarettes, video shows

Phil Villarreal
4:24 PM, Jul 27, 2017
2:11 PM, Aug 4, 2017

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter.  

South Tucson police

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.  

STPD

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.  

STPD

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.  

STPD

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.  

STPD

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter.  

South Tucson police

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter.  

South Tucson police

South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter.  

South Tucson police

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Police in South Tucson, Arizona are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.

Police say the woman stole cigarettes from a local Circle K convenience store multiple times between July 21 and 25.

The biting occurred in one of the incidents.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top