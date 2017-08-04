Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 77°
South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.
South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter.
South Tucson police are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.
SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Police in South Tucson, Arizona are looking for a serial shoplifter who bit a customer who tried to stop her.
Police say the woman stole cigarettes from a local Circle K convenience store multiple times between July 21 and 25.
The biting occurred in one of the incidents.