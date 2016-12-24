Minnesota Vikings airplane slides off taxiway in Wisconsin

Everyone is believed to be OK

WTMJ Staff
8:10 PM, Dec 23, 2016
8:49 PM, Dec 23, 2016

RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 29: A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bruce Bennett
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wisc. (WTMJ) - An airplane carrying the NFL's Minnesota Vikings slid off a snow-covered taxiway in Wisconsin on Friday night, less than 24 hours before the team is scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings' official Twitter account reported the news just after 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday:

KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long shared on defensive player Anthony Harris' account of the accident:

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WGBA-TV that a plane did indeed slide off the taxiway, but hasn't yet confirmed it belonged to the Vikings.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the airplane was moving at a slow speed.

The Vikings play the Packers on Christmas Eve.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top