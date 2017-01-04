Rapper's music video mistaken for robbery

A Texas rapper might think twice when planning his next music video.

Artist Tru Keezy and a group of people opted to dress as bank robbers and carry real guns when shooting a video at a credit union in Lake Jackson, Texas, Houston-based KPRC reported.

The scene prompted unknowing onlookers to call the police, who responded to find four men dressed in black clothing and wearing black face masks. The men also were holding guns.

“It was a bad idea with a good reason,” Tru told KPRC.

Tru Keezy, whose real name is Jynquay Laws according to his website is the CEO of Tru Hustle Inc.

No charges were filed, but the men were told to get on the ground when encountered by police.

"With all the stuff going on right now, we're blessed not to be shot," Tru told KPRC.

Find out more with this video via CNN.