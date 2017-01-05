A public memorial is in the works for the celebrity mother-daughter duo of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, according to TMZ.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, hopes to have a "Hollywood event" and has asked actress Meryl Streep to give the keynote eulogy. Streep was in the movie version of Fisher's book "Postcards from the Edge" and has remained a close friend of the family.

In addition to Streep, TMZ reported other actors, including "Star Wars" Mark Hamill are also on the invitation list to participate in the service.

Costumes from both actresses movies will be on display during the public memorial, according to the TMZ report, including items from "Star Wars" and "Singin' in the Rain."

No date has been set for the public memorial, but a private service will be held Thursday for both Reynolds and Fisher, Todd Fisher (Carrie's brother and Reynolds' son) told ABC's 20/20. A private funeral and burial is scheduled for Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at the age of 60, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the following day at the age of 84.

Results from Fisher's autopsy were scheduled to be released this week, however, the Los Angeles Coroner's Office placed a "security hold" on the information, according to People Magazine, with no release date announced at this time.