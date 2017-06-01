President Trump will announce his decision on the Paris Accord Thursday

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he will announce his decision on whether the United States should leave the 2016 Paris Accord Thursday at the White House.

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.

The Accord was an agreement among members of the United Nations to curb carbon emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

Throughout the 2016, Trump promised to leave the agreement if he were elected President. He has said in the past that he is a climate change skeptic.

More on this as it develops.

