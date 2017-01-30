President Trump says he has made his decision on who he will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. The announcement is planned for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. according to the President's twitter account.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Some fear that the presidents choice will work to take away a woman's right to choose. A number of women's rights organizations expected to speak out against whoever the choice is.

The nominee expected to share the presidents conservative views on abortion.

The leading candidates are Neil Gorsuch, who sits on the 10th circuit court of appeals in Colorado. His views are believed to be closely aligned with the justice he'd be replacing, Antonin Scalia who passed away last year.

Also up for consideration, Thomas Hardiman. The 51-year-old sits on the 3rd circuit court of appeals in Pennsylvania and serves on the same court as Trump's sister.

William Pryor serves on the 11th circuit court of appeals in Georgia. He's on record as being against Roe V. Wade.

The AP is reporting the president is also considering Diane Sykes. One of his early favorites for the high court. She serves on the 7th circuit court of appeals in Chicago. The 59-year-old is a former journalist.

Whoever the president chooses, political experts believe finding support among democrats will not be easy.