Police chase suspect in stolen vehicle through Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY - KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle after the driver sideswiped a patrol car in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities tried pulling over a white truck near 31st and Broadway for a traffic-related charge, but the driver struck a KCPD car before fleeing the scene.

Halfway through the chase, the driver was seen pulling up to a house, jumping out of the Nissan truck he was in and car-jacking a person, driving away in a smaller white truck and continuing to run from police.

The chase ended just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect got out of the white truck and surrendered to police in the snow.

