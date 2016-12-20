Police chase suspect in stolen vehicle through Kansas City metro area

12:40 PM, Dec 20, 2016
3:30 PM, Dec 20, 2016

A suspect stole two vehicles in a high speed chase that led police through Kansas City's metro area.

During a high speed chase in the Kansas City metro area, a suspect stopped and carjacked someone to steal another truck.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY - KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle after the driver sideswiped a patrol car in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities tried pulling over a white truck near 31st and Broadway for a traffic-related charge, but the driver struck a KCPD car before fleeing the scene.

Halfway through the chase, the driver was seen pulling up to a house, jumping out of the Nissan truck he was in and car-jacking a person, driving away in a smaller white truck and continuing to run from police. 

 

 

 

The chase ended just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect got out of the white truck and surrendered to police in the snow. 

Watch a live stream coverage of the chase on Facebook.  

