Kansas mom invents water bottle holster after daughter's kidney transplant

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Inspired by her 13-year-old daughter who recently had a kidney transplant, a Kansas woman has invented a device to carry a water bottle

Tamra Johnson's daughter Maleena had kidney failure. Her dad donated his kidney to Maleena, and now her life is back to normal, although she has to drink at least 3 liters of water a day to keep her new kidney healthy.

"I feel great," said Maleena. "I usually don't even think about the transplant anymore."

Johnson invented the device called HOLSTRit to make sure her daughter always has access to water. She hopes to market the device to other parents.

"Maleena was always losing her water bottle, and I just wanted to do something to help her," said Johnson.

The holster carries the water bottle and also has zipper compartments for a cellphone, keys and other small items.

Now Johnson has a website, a patent is pending and they hope to go on national TV to promote the product.