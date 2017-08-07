NYPD officers boycott Dunkin' Donuts after officers claim they were denied service

A pair of New York Police Department detectives claim they were refused service at a Brooklyn Dunkin' Donuts last week, prompting various NYPD unions to boycott the chain, the New York Post reported.

The incident took place on July 30 and involved two officers who are assigned to the department’s detective bureau. The Post reported that a Dunkin' Donuts employee claimed that, "I don't serve cops" as the two officers were attempting to buy ice cream.

In the days that followed, the Post reported that locations that once served dozens of officers were barren of law enforcement.

Dunkin' Donuts has since apologized for the incident, but for some, the apology was not strong enough.

"The union office received a lot of feedback from active and retired members supporting the boycott,” Michael Palladino, head of the Detectives Endowment Association, told the New York Post. “I know that Dunkin Donuts supports law enforcement, which is why I am disappointed that their official statements are weak and suggest denial.”

A Dunkin' Donuts spokesperson told the New York Post that it was likely the layout of the store that caused the officers not to be served.

“The franchisee has informed us that he has made temporary adjustments to the store signage to be followed by a more permanent solution to avoid situations like this in the future,” Michelle King, spokeswoman for Dunkin' Donuts, said.

An NYPD union head called Dunkin' Donuts' response "insulting."

“Basically, Dunkin’ Donuts is saying that the two officers in the store were too stupid to know where to order — while every other customer came in and knew where to order,” Sergeants’ Benevolent Association head Ed Mullins told the Post. “It’s an insult to all members of law enforcement.”