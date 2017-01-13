Nintendo Switch will cost $299.99 when it goes on sale on March 3

Cloudy
The Japanese company announced Friday that the new device, the Switch, will go on sale worldwide on March 3 for $299.99.
President of Nintendo Tatsumi Kimishima speaks during a presentation event of Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Nintendo Co. said Friday that its Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Nintendo revealed a range of details and software for the Switch -- a handheld system that can easily transform into a console for the home -- at a big event in Japan that was streamed online.
And of course, Mario featured prominently. Nintendo's iconic character was shown in a real, New York-esque city as well as a desert, a jungle and other themed environments.
But fans will have to wait until the end of the year for the release of the game, titled "Super Mario Odyssey."
Other games included "1-2 Switch," which the company described as a "face-to-face party game" that would be released in March at the time of the Switch's launch.
Nintendo also showed off the Switch's "Joy-Con" detachable controllers, which have motion-sensing features.
The launch of the Switch is one of the biggest moments for the company in recent years.
Once dominant, Nintendo's fortunes have fluctuated wildly over the past decade, from the vast success of the Wii console to the quiet failure of its successor, the Wii U.