Dozens dead in Mexico firework shop explosion

5:06 PM, Dec 20, 2016
3:08 PM, Dec 21, 2016

At least 29 people have reportedly died, and dozens more have been injured following an explosion at a fireworks market in Mexico. The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon at a popular market in Tultepec, which is north of Mexico City. Photos from the scene showed most of the market had been leveled. First responders could be seen searching through the market's charred remains. Some nearby homes were also reportedly damaged. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted his condolences to the victims' families and said federal agencies were already helping local governments in providing emergency assistance.

At least 22 people were killed Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in an explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, according to local authorities with firsthand knowledge of the search-and-rescue effort.

At least 22 people were killed Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in an explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, according to local authorities with firsthand knowledge of the search-and-rescue effort.

(CNN) -- At least 29 people were killed Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, according to local authorities with firsthand knowledge of the search-and-rescue effort.

Mexico's federal police said in an earlier tweet at least nine people died in the explosion. Dozens were reported injured.

Pyrotechnics are a major industry in Tultepec, which is about 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Mexico City. Emergency responders are at the scene and assessing the damage, Luis Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, told CNN affiliate FOROtv.

Video from the explosion show massive plumes of smoke and bursts in the air. Sirens can be heard in the background.

Photos from Red Cross Mexico showed the devastation and paramedics on the scene.

 