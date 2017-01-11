Monopoly lets people vote for all 8 tokens in next edition of game

Hasbro is handing the internet the keys to its most popular game.

The company announced this week it was allowing people to vote for all eight player tokens that will appear in the next edition of Monopoly that's slated to hit shelves in August.

Hasbro is giving voters more than 50 choices, including classics like the Scottie dog, top hat, thimble and boot.

Some of the most interesting new choices include:

Hashtag

T-rex

Tortoise

Monster truck

Wink-face emoji

Sliced bread

Penguin

It's not the first time Hasbro has allowed players to vote for a new Monopoly token. In 2013, a cat token was selected to replace the iron token.

"Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new lineup of tokens," said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, in a release on Tuesday.

Voters are able to select their eight favorite tokens before submitting a ballot. Voting ends Jan. 31 and the results will be revealed March 19.

Click here to take part in Hasbro's online vote.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.