Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is recovering after he collapsed Monday night while delivering his State of State speech.

KMSP-TV reports that Dayton had been speaking at the podium for more than 40 minutes when the incident occurred.

He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option when he paused for a moment, took a sip of water and then began slumping on the lectern (see it below).

House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the address, which was a joint session of the House and Senate.

According to a statement from his Chief of Staff, Jamie Tincher, Dayton stood back up shortly after and was escorted from the House chamber. He was then taken back to the Governor's residence, where EMTs performed a routine check.

CNN reports that Dayton is back at home following the ordeal.