Manhunt underway after officer shot in Orlando

9:21 AM, Jan 9, 2017
Google map of Orlando, Florida. 

A manhunt is underway after a police officer was shot near an Orlando Wal-Mart, the city's police department tweeted Monday morning. 

The suspect is at large, and the officer has been transported to the hospital, the city police department tweeted.

Jacksonville-based First Coast News reported that the officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The officer's condition was not immediately known.  

