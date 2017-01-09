Manhunt underway after officer shot in Orlando

Clear
Google map of Orlando, Florida.
A manhunt is underway after a police officer was shot near an Orlando Wal-Mart, the city's police department tweeted Monday morning.
The suspect is at large, and the officer has been transported to the hospital, the city police department tweeted.
Jacksonville-based First Coast News reported that the officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The officer's condition was not immediately known.
Traffic Alert: Please avoid Princeton and John Young Parkway.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
