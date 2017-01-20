Coverage of Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C.

Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

DecodeDC.com and Scripps National Desk
8:02 AM, Jan 20, 2017
5 hours ago

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

Joe Raedle
President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. 

Alex Wong
\U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.\

Chip Somodevilla
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) speaks to Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

Chip Somodevilla
 Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. 

Alex Wong
President Barack Obama (R) and Michelle Obama (L) pose with President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. 

Pool
Pool
Crowds fill in on the west lawn at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Donald Trump taking the presidential oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Matt Anzur
Workers set the stage at the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.

Pool
Pool
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have officially taken their oaths of office in Washington, D.C.

"This moment is your moment — it belongs to you," Trump said in his speech shortly after taking the oath. "This United States of America is your country."

"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

"Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to be part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before," he said.

"A nation exists to serve its citizens," Trump said.

 

