Lioness safely carries cub across road

Mina Abgoon
2:26 AM, Jan 24, 2017
A mother’s love is seen across all species.
 
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a watchful mother carefully transporting her cub across a road at the Kruger National Park in South Africa. 
 
What a priceless moment.

 

