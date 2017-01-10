Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing interrupted by hecklers (VIDEO)

Several people were escorted out of hearing

Clint Davis
10:31 AM, Jan 10, 2017
Protesters wearing white sheets shout at Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) as he arrives for his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general Senate Judiciary Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. Attorney General January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla
The first Senate confirmation hearing of one of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for a federal cabinet position did not go quietly on Tuesday.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions — Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General — was delivering his opening remarks before a committee of fellow U.S. Senators when several hecklers inside the room started yelling objections.

At least three people, including two men and a woman, were removed from the room by security as they continued to shout.

 

Those people weren't the only protestors present at Sessions' hearing. Two other men who were dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb were also removed from the proceedings.

 

