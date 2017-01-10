The first Senate confirmation hearing of one of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for a federal cabinet position did not go quietly on Tuesday.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions — Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General — was delivering his opening remarks before a committee of fellow U.S. Senators when several hecklers inside the room started yelling objections.

At least three people, including two men and a woman, were removed from the room by security as they continued to shout.

Those people weren't the only protestors present at Sessions' hearing. Two other men who were dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb were also removed from the proceedings.

