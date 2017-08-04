Hospital employee on trial, accused of setting boss on fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - September 7, 2016, is a day Army Lieutenant Kate Blanchard wishes she could forget.

The wife and mom of three was brutally attacked, not abroad but while working at the Munson Army Health Center in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The scars from her injuries are still clearly visible on her face, neck, and chest.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice said a co-worker, 54-year-old Clifford Currie, threw a flammable liquid on her, possibly gasoline, and set her on fire.

They say he also cut Blanchard with a blade.

Court documents show Blanchard told others at the medical center "I told you this would happen" and that prior to the attack she expressed concerns for her safety while around Currie.

Currie is now on trial in federal court for assault.

While cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, on Thursday when photos of Blanchard's injuries were shown in court she became emotional, her family having to comfort her.

Support was also evident online, one person posting, "send prayers, good vibes" to Blanchard this week.

That post received more than 6,000 shares since Wednesday.

A page was also set up by friends to help with her medical bills.

The court will resume Friday morning.