A Florida veteran says he being forced to remove an American flag wrap from his mailbox or face a fine.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, John Ackert is a retired US Navy commander. He says he received a letter from his local homeowners association late last month asking him to remove the sticker.
"As the holiday season has come to a close, please remove the American flag mailbox wrap. Decorations may be displayed 30 days prior to the associated holiday and must be taken down within 15 days after the holiday," the letter from the Southwood Residential Community Association (SRCA) read, according to the Democrat.