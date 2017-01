Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara's condition continues to improve at a Houston, Texas hospital, according to an official statement from his office.

UPDATE: President George H.W. Bush watched the #Inauguration from ICU in Houston. He's trending up his office says. pic.twitter.com/WEMh9VcEOJ — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 20, 2017

Bush and the former first lady were both admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last weekend. George H.W. Bush was diagnosed with pneumonia, had a breathing tube inserted and was admitted to the intensive care unit. Barbara Bush is being treated for bronchitis.