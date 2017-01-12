George Clooney responds to Trump's comments on Meryl Streep

Trump’s tweet came after Streep criticized him during her widely-circulated Golden Globes acceptance speech.
“I’ve always said that about Meryl,” Clooney sarcastically told People. “She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife, and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated,” he added.
Clooney continued by mockingly asking, “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”
Time notes that Clooney, like Streep, publicly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.