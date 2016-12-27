WFTS
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Featured
+
Holiday
The Good Stuff
News
+
Local
Florida
I-Team
Dirty Dining
Politics
Health
The Now Tampa Bay
Story Links
Financial Fitness Zone
DecodeDC
Mosaic Sinkhole
Weather
+
Today's Forecast
7-Day
Dayplanner
Radars And Maps
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Chat
Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Traffic News
Gas Prices
Traffic Cams
Photos
Taking Action
+
ShopSmart
Don’t Waste Your Money
Angies List
I-Team
Taking Action Against Domestic Violence
Crime Stoppers
Angel Tree
Operation Shredding
Your Future
Family Focus
Video
+
Live Stream
Latest Video
YouTube Channel
Sports
+
Rays
Buccaneers
Lightning
The Plank - Bucs web show
Entertainment
+
Watch ABC
The List
Right This Minute
TV Guide
Horoscopes
Games
Laff TV
Grit TV
Scripps Spelling Bee
Lifestyle
+
Parenting
Outdoors
Tech
Events
Entertainment
Marketplace
+
Autos
Tampa Bay Jobs
Sponsored Web Chat
University Village
Breast Cancer awareness
Flu
Halloween
Healthy New Year
Heart
Little Inspirations
Career Source
Kitchen Bath Tips
Social Media
+
Twitter
Google Plus
Facebook
YouTube
About Us
+
Mobile Apps
Staff
Community
Jobs
Contests
Contact
Email Alerts
Advertise with Us
Support
Morning Blend
Current
67°
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 79°
LO: 65°
HI: 76°
LO: 62°
HI: 62°
LO: 48°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
2
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield shot to death
CNN
9:27 PM, Dec 26, 2016
11:29 PM, Dec 26, 2016
Share Article
File photo of an ambulance.
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
(CNN) -- Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Christmas Eve in Little Rock, Arkansas, authorities said.
Barfield, 52, and his girlfriend were at his home when the woman's estranged husband came to the residence, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan.
"Barfield was dating her even though she was still married," McClanahan said.
A physical altercation ensued and Goodman shot Barfield, police said.
Goodman was taken to the hospital, released and charged with first-degree murder. There is no attorney listed for Goodman yet.
Barfield was a lefthander who had an 8-8 record from 1989-91 with the Rangers, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He appeared in 65 games with 11 starts and ended with a 4.72 ERA.
He was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and played at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and Oklahoma City University before being picked by the Rangers in the 1986 draft, Baseball-Reference.com said.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story