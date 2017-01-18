Former President George HW Bush admitted to ICU, Barbara Bush hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush have been hospitalized in Houston, Texas, according to the former president's office.

The former president, 92, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," his office said in a statement.

"Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation," the statement read. "President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation."

As a precaution, former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital this morning for fatigue and coughing, the statement said.

