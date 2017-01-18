Former President George HW Bush admitted to ICU, Barbara Bush hospitalized

1:27 PM, Jan 18, 2017

ST. PAUL, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush have been hospitalized in Houston, Texas, according to the former president's office.

The former president, 92, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," his office said in a statement.

"Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation," the statement read. "President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation."

As a precaution, former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, was also admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital this morning for fatigue and coughing, the statement said.

