First petition on White House website asks Trump to release tax returns

(CNN) -- The first petition on the White House's page for citizens to petition has its first entry mere hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in. And it's a request for him "immediately" release his full tax returns.

"Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance," the petition reads.

The reason, the petition cites, is to make sure Trump's business dealings doesn't conflict with his government dealings.

So far it's closing in on 2,800 signatures. If it gets 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House gives an official update within 60 days.

A second petition was submitted to the White House website moments later. That petition asks Trump to "Divest or put in a blind trust all of the President's business and financial assets.

"In keeping with tradition and to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest, corruption, and violations of the emoluments clause of the US Constitution, President Trump should divest his financial and business holdings or have them administered by a truly blind trust," it reads.