Duke's Krzyzewski to take medical leave for back surgery

Duke says men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will be taking a medical leave after surgery on his lower back, the university announced Monday.

Assistant coach Jeff Capel will take over the Blue Devils, which is 12-2 this season.

Krzyzewski is scheduled to have the surgery on Friday, Jan. 6 to remove a fragment from a herniated disc. Duke's next game is Saturday, Jan. 7.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” Krzyzewski said, according to the university. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time."

A four-week recovery is expected, ESPN reported.