DETROIT (WXYZ) - Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will have the world's largest, centerhung, seamless scoreboard, and on Friday morning, crews tested out the new video system.

Created by Daktronics, the jumbotron will be more than 5,100 square-feet and create a 360-degree experience.

All four sides will measure 28-feet high by 43.5 feet wide and be connected using a 6-millimeter line spacing, which will bring high-resolution images to fans.

There will also be two ribbon displays, one for the upper level and another for the lower level, that span the arena.

