Country musician Glen Campbell has died at 81

Ten-time Grammy Award winning musician Glen Campbell, best known for performing songs like "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman," has died at the age of 81, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Campbell reportedly died Tuesday morning in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer's patients, a source told TMZ.

In early 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, which caused the country music artist to hang up his guitar.