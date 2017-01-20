Climate change, LGBT, veterans sections removed from White House website

Moments after President Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 45th President of the United States, both the climate change and LGBT portions on the White House web page appears to have been removed.

Those trying to visit the URL President Barack Obama used to showcase his administration’s stance and updates on climate change has been taken down. Those trying to visit “https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-record/climate” receive only an error message.

When a search is conducted for the term “climate change” on the White House web page, one article is found: The biography of Mamie Eisenhower, the wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The words “climate” and “change” are separated by four paragraphs of text.

Internet archives showed the difference in the URL between Jan. 9 and Jan. 20.

The Climate Change portion on the White House website on Jan. 9 vs. today. pic.twitter.com/IwJXVqx1Z0 — Alex Hider (@alexhider) January 20, 2017

The LGBT page was also removed from the Trump administration White House page, as was a page dedicated to veterans also does not appear on the Trump administration's page.

Trump's https://t.co/Dh5tWjE9nM page also does not contain pages for LGBT rights or veterans. pic.twitter.com/zrWcJPLsG1 — Alex Hider (@alexhider) January 20, 2017

The climate change, veterans and LGBT pages are still available under an archived URL.

WhiteHouse.Gov currently has tabs for "Briefing Room," "Issues," " The Administration," "Participate" and "1600 Penn" — and not much else. The "Issues" tab contains Trump's policy, though those policies don't address climate change, LGBT rights or veteran's issues.

Trump does have a "Veterans Affairs Reform" page on his campaign website.

It's currently not clear whether Trump will address these issues on the WhiteHouse.gov website in the future. Some speculate that the Trump administration is building the site from scratch, and that many more sections will be added in the coming days.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.