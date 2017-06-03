Chris Cornell had drugs in his system at the time of his death

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had several prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to a toxicology report obtained by CNN.

The Wayne County, Michigan Medical Examiner cited a mix of Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Pseudoephedrine and the prescription sedative Lorazepam (Ativan) in the report.

Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, released a statement following the release of the toxicology findings.

"Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn't himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system," she said. "After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind. Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back."

The official autopsy results rule the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

In the aftermath of his death, Cornell's family has disputed that his suicide was intentional.

"We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy," the statement added.

Despite the substances found in Cornell's system, the Medical Examiners office states in its autopsy report that the drugs "did not contribute to the cause of death."

Cornell was buried last week at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.