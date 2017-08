A Elmira, New York girl was rescued from inside of a garbage bag on Tuesday as neighbors discovered the young child who they thought was a cat screaming for help, the Elmira Star-Gazette reported.

When neighbors approached the garbage bag, they saw two legs poking out of the bag.

The Star-Gazette reported that child is stable but dehydrated.

Neighbors claimed that the girl was covered in filth and waste.

WENY-TV reported no one has been charged as of Tuesday evening.