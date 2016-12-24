Carrie Fisher still in ICU after medical emergency

Associated Press
12:40 PM, Dec 24, 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a plane from London to Los Angeles.  According to  TMZ , the emergency happened about 15 minutes before the plane was set to land at Los Angeles International Airport.  Related Story Carrie Fisher's Speech For Mom Debbie Is Funny, Full Of Digs The United Airlines flight crew reported an unresponsive passenger before landing, so medical personnel could be ready and waiting when the plane touched down. Filmmaker and YouTube star Anna Akana was on the flight with Fisher and  tweeted thanks  to the United flight crew and passengers who jumped in to help before the plane landed.  Fisher is most famous for her role as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" movies.  Fellow   actors  took to  Twitter  on Friday afternoon to express their concern. Friday evening, Fisher's brother told the Associated Press she's in stable condition.  Trending stories at Newsy.com Tupac Will Be The First Solo Rapper In Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Famous For Being Famous: Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies At Age 99 'Rogue One' Manages Huge $155M Debut But Is Still Behind Episode VII

Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival on October 10, 2016 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit after suffering a medical emergency on a flight Friday, according to her brother.

Todd Fisher said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Carrie Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.

"We have to wait and be patient," he said. "We have so little information ourselves."

Fisher's publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, did not immediately return calls from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care to a patient at Los Angeles International Airport Friday and transported the person to a nearby hospital. He did not identify the patient.

A large gathering of media personnel was camped outside Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles hospital, where TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported she had been taken.

Fisher is considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.

Catapulted to stardom as Princess Leia in 1977's "Star Wars," Carrie Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she is also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Her thinly veiled autobiography "Postcards from the Edge" was adapted into a 1990 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking," which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.

Most recently, Fisher has been promoting her latest book, "The Princess Diarist," in which she reveals that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of "Star Wars."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top