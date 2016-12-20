Best Buy offers classic Nintendo system only on Tuesday

A few lucky gamers are likely braving the cold Tuesday morning for a chance to play some classic Tecmo Bowl or Donkey Kong.

Best Buy is selling the NES Classic Edition console for one day only on Dec. 20 on a first come, first served basis.

The modern version of the Nintendo Entertainment System arrived in stores just in time for the 2016 holiday season, but has been as difficult to obtain as a Hatchimals toy.

Thirty 30 games will be available such as "The Legend of Zelda", "Pac-Man" and "Metroid." All of the games are built right into the system — no cartridges necessary.

Best Buy will have limited quantities of the console available in more than 1,000 Big Box stores across the United States, and will not be available on BestBuy.com.

The store is using a ticketing system to distribute the consoles, and there's a limit of one per customer.

Here's hoping nobody will be playing out scenes from "Punch-Out!!" in line.