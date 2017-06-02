Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert to air on ABC

Kelly Bazzle
10:49 AM, Jun 2, 2017
3 hours ago

Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC on Sunday night after the NBA Finals.

Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC on Sunday night after ABC Action News following the NBA Finals. 

The concert will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at a Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. 

Tickets for the concert sold out in under six minutes on Thursday, June 1. 

Ariana Grande to play Manchester concert on Sunday

Ariana Grande returns to Florida after Manchester bombing

Proceeds from the concert will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross. 

Freeform will broadcast the concert live starting at 2 p.m. EDT. ABC will air a one-hour highlights show following ABC Action News after the NBA Finals game on Sunday night. 

In addition to Grande, the lineup includes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay. Networks around the world plan to carry the concert. 

It is estimated that the concert will bring in close to $3 million dollars. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top