Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert to air on ABC

Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC on Sunday night after ABC Action News following the NBA Finals.

The concert will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at a Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Tickets for the concert sold out in under six minutes on Thursday, June 1.

Proceeds from the concert will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

Freeform will broadcast the concert live starting at 2 p.m. EDT. ABC will air a one-hour highlights show following ABC Action News after the NBA Finals game on Sunday night.

In addition to Grande, the lineup includes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay. Networks around the world plan to carry the concert.

It is estimated that the concert will bring in close to $3 million dollars.