Allegiant Air now offering free services for active military members, veterans

For military members and veterans, flying with Allegiant Air just got much cheaper.

The airline, known for its low fares, announced an offer that will give military members free services on its flights.

U.S. active duty or reserve duty military and their spouses or dependents, as well as National Guard members and veterans are able to get the following services for free if they fly Allegiant:

Up to three checked bags weighing less than 100 pounds each

One carry-on bag within Allegiant size limits

One pet in cabin

No charge for oversized checked bags

Free boarding pass printing at airport

Free seat assignments

To qualify for the offers, passengers must show military identification. Spouses and dependents of active duty or reserve military members do not have to be flying with a military member to qualify.

In addition to these perks, active military personnel will be given free priority boarding and will not be charged for changes or cancelations.

Click here to read the full details from Allegiant Air. The program was announced by the company on May 25.

