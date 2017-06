Alabama mail carrier arrested for feeding a dog meatballs laced with nails

NEW HOPE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama mail carrier has been charged after authorities say she fed at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.



AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rMttnw ) that 47-year-old Susanna Dawn Burhans was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.



The U.S. Postal Service worker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Postal Service determined she fed the nail-laced meatballs to at least one dog in New Hope.



Sheriff's Capt. Mike Salomonsky says the investigation began with a complaint nearly two weeks ago, but at least one other resident has filed a complaint.



Further details haven't been released. It's unclear if Burhans has an attorney.



She was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail Thursday.