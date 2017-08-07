9-year-old and self-proclaimed 'Guardian of the Galaxy' writes NASA asking to be considered for job

A 9-year-old boy from New Jersey is all the talk on social media after he sent a handwritten letter to NASA asking to be considered for a job working as a planetary protection officer.

Fourth-grader Jack Davis wrote the letter on August 3 and the reasons why he qualifies for the job are adorable.

Jack says "one of the reasons is my sister thinks I'm an alien."

He goes on to say that he's "seen almost all the space and alien movies he can see."

Check out the letter for yourself. We think he's totally fit for the job.

So what does a Planetary Protection Officer do? According to the USAJOBS website, the duties include planning and coordinating activities related to NASA's space-flight missions. It pays $124,406 to $187,000 per year.