4 injured, 6 children unaccounted for in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE, MD - A woman and three children are in the hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Baltimore early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue near Belair Road around 12:30 a.m.

The fire is still burning in the three-story home.

Firefighters said as many as six children remain unaccounted for, according to family members. Officials said all nine children believed to be in the house are between the ages of eight months and 11 years old.

The three children taken the hospital are reportedly in critical condition. The six remaining children are presumed dead, according to fire officials.

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings released a statement Thursday morning identifying the woman involved in the fire as Katie Malone, a longtime special assistant in his Catonsville office.

“I am asking that our entire community pray for my staff member, Katie Malone, and her young family," Cummings' statement read in part. "I am grateful to the Baltimore City Fire Department and all those who responded quickly to the devastating fire. My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all. I again ask for your prayers.”

Crews are still working to battle flames and debris to get inside the partially collapsed home. An excavator is being used to clear debris in search of the missing children.

Firefighters told ABC2 they "have not heard anything" regarding their whereabouts. If the children are inside the house, there's little chance they're still alive, according to officials. .

Springwood Ave fire still burning. Family members tell @BaltimoreFire that as many as 6 children could still be inside. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/K98U4M8oMy — Brendan McNamara (@BrendanABC2) January 12, 2017

Story Developing.

