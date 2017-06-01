OXON HILL, Maryland - The Scripps National Spelling Bee presented by Kindle is in its 90th year.

There are 291 spellers ages 6 to 15 in this year's competition under way now in Oxon Hill, Maryland, which is close to Washington, D.C. They are the winners of more than 11 million students who competed in classrooms and at sponsored events throughout the world in the past year.

How to watch the Bee on TV:

• ESPN and its family of channels will provide coverage of the Bee with hosts Kevin Negandhi, Paul Loeffler and Michele Steele. Spellers will take to the stage for the first time on Wednesday, May 31.

• Preliminaries from 8 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m. EDT (watch live on ESPN3).

• Preliminaries and announcement of Finalists from 1:15 p.m. to about 6 p.m. EDT (watch live on ESPN3).

The Finals will take place on Thursday, June 1.

• Finals 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m. EDT (watch live on ESPN2).

• Finals continue 8:30-10:30 p.m. EDT (watch live on ESPN).

How to follow the Bee online:

• Website: http://spellingbee.com

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScrippsBee

• Facebook (including live coverage): https://www.facebook.com/scrippsnationalspellingbee

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scrippsnationalspellingbee

• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ScrippsBee

• Snapchat: Find user "spellingbee"