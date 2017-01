LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two firefighters were injured as crews battled a large blaze at an apartment complex under construction north of Seattle in Lynnwood.



Lynnwood Fire Department officials said on Twitter the fire started Wednesday night near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road.



Fire officials said at about 10:20 p.m. that crews were attempting to protect surrounding buildings. Multiple news outlets were reporting that residents in nearby buildings had been evacuated.



The fire department told KOMO TV that two firefighters were hurt and taken a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police were urging people to stay away from the area.



King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit tweeted video showing the building engulfed in fire.

