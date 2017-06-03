19-month-old boy overdoses on heroin, survives after 9-year-old brother calls 911

Clint Davis
5:22 PM, Jun 3, 2017

Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City.

Drew Angerer
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 19-month-old boy barely survived a suspected heroin overdose thanks to his older brother calling for help.

Emergency officials in Akron, Ohio got a 911 call this week from a woman who said her baby wasn't breathing. But the woman apparently hung up before telling the dispatcher her address.

Moments later, a 9-year-old boy called 911, saying, "My brother is not breathing," according to the Akron Beacon Journal. The boy gave the dispatcher his address and medics were able to treat the toddler in time to save his life.

It's believed the child got into either heroin or fentanyl, according to the newspaper.

Both children have since been moved to the home of a family member. Their mother was arrested on an unrelated warrant but did not immediately face charges for her son's overdose.

The baby's brother was called "a hero" by an Akron police officer.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top