Manatees released Tuesday after recovering from boat hits

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two manatees were released back into the wild Tuesday! The pair was rescued last summer after they were hit by a boat.

They were in rehab at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo since then, but zoo staff said they were now healthy enough to go back home.

More than 100 Florida manatees were killed by boat collisions just last year.

Citizen reports to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline led to the rescues of both of these animals. To report entangled, injured or dead marine mammals in Florida waters, call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.