Local woman starts free, mentoring program for teen girls

Some time ago, Tracy Metzger had an idea. It came, she says, during a bit of a midlife crisis.

She was searching for a purpose, she was searching for answers. She had a child going off to college; things were changing around her. And it was at some point during her struggle, she realized, others could benefit from her issues.

Metzger went on to found "For The Girls International." Their mission, as stated on their website: Building a community of women and girls awakened to their God-given purpose; equipped and mobilized to live life to their greatest potential, working together to shine light in the dark places.”

Her grassroots effort didn’t stop there though. From FTGI, Metzger put together what is now known as the SHINE Teen Mentorship Program for girls in middle and high school.

Metzger says it is a personal development program with an inspirational, practical and experiential approach to learning.

"It’s a safe place where young girls getting the chance to not only learn about themselves, but learn how to interact with their peers while not losing their self or their purpose," she said.

Providing this program at no cost to the teenage girls who participate is made possible, in large part, by community support. A great example of that community support is the “A Night to Shine” ball the organization is holding on Feb. 10 from 6:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa.

For more information on the SHINE program and it’s six locations across Tama Bay and how to sign up a teen girl in your life, visit: http://www.ftgi.org/shine-mentorship/

Facebook: FTGI's Shine Program

Instagram: FTGI_Shine