Wrong-way crash on Hillsborough Avenue sends two to the hospital

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa woman - previously convicted of DUI - was driving the wrong way on Hillsborough Avenue after midnight.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Colonaii Bell, 33, of Tampa, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue near 56th Street.

A second vehicle was driving in the eastbound lanes. Bell struck that vehicle head-on. Brian Stanley, 44, of Tampa, was the driver of the second vehicle and was transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

Bell was also send to the hospital with serious injuries. Charges are pending. According to FHP's traffic report, the crash was alcohol-related.