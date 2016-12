LAKE WALES, Fla. - Bok Tower Gardens in Central Florida paid tribute to Carrie Fisher by playing the Star Wars theme on the bells after her passing.

Video provided by Mel (@mlroth84)

Fisher died at age 60. She was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

