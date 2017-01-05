Uncle wears suit to meet newborn niece, because 'first impressions matter'

Clear
Twitter: @ Iris_Elisabeth_
We may only be a few days into 2017, but we're already giving out the award for uncle of the year.
Iris Kessler tweeted a photo on Tuesday of her brother all decked out in a suit and tie, ready to meet their newborn niece. Why the suit? Because "first impressions matter," Kessler wrote.
my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017
Baby Carter was born later that day.
HEY GUYS MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/O3JoMi1fZY— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017
And look how cute the two of them are together!
@Iris_Elisabeth_ mutual respect pic.twitter.com/Sejcfn5Rhx— iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 4, 2017
