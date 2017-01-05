Uncle wears suit to meet newborn niece, because 'first impressions matter'

Newsy
6:35 AM, Jan 5, 2017
1:02 PM, Jan 5, 2017

Twitter:  @ Iris_Elisabeth_

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We may only be a few days into 2017, but we're already giving out the award for uncle of the year.

Iris Kessler tweeted a photo on Tuesday of her brother all decked out in a suit and tie, ready to meet their newborn niece. Why the suit? Because "first impressions matter," Kessler wrote.

 

 

Baby Carter was born later that day.

 

 

And look how cute the two of them are together!

 

 