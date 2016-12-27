The most memorable social media challenges of 2016

In 2016 we were more connected than ever before.

From the Running Man Challenge to the very viral Mannequin Challenge, Tampa Bay residents and people around the world took to social media to accept one of the many virtual competitions.

In March 2016, two young men took to Instagram to start what became the #RunningManChallenge. The viral dance caught the eye of many including the University of Maryland's mens basketball team. The dance is similar to the dab or the nae nae, except it features a song that has been around for a couple of decades. Social media users took to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share their dance moves to the song, "My Boo" by Ghost Town DJs.

The updated dance move became a viral hit. Even the St. Pete PD got in on the fun.

In May 2016, a high school talent show video went viral after a senior at the school got on stage and flipped a water bottle on a table. Yeah, you read that right, he flipped a water bottle on a table. So you're probably thinking, so what? Well, his delivery is what made this moment viral. His video was shared around the world and the next thing you know, LeBron James attempted to flip a bottle during a LIVE NBA game. Kyrie Irving, LeBron and other teammates attempted but didn't succeed. By the way, Dan Shaffer did it! Watch here.

We can't forget the Mannequin Challenge that took over busy malls, public places, tv sets and even THE WHITE HOUSE! In October 2016 a group of high school students from Edward H. White High School froze like mannequins in a classroom while the song "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd played in the background. The trend made its way all across the internet with celebrities, rappers, political figures and animals getting involved. The City of Tampa even produced their very own version featuring our very own Laura Harris from The Now Tampa Bay.

Of course, someone had to take the mannequin challenge to the wrong level... and they ended up behind bars.

Parents around the world took some time out of their childrens' naps to play the "Cheerio Challenge." As a dad was sitting on his couch with his 3 week old baby asleep in his lap, he found that he couldn't move without waking the baby. The closest thing to him was a bowl of cheerios. The Cheerio Challenge was born when he started stacking the dry cheerios on his child's head and posted the photos on social media. The photo op moment turned into the ultimate Dad joke.

The Cutest Thing to Happen on the Internet Lately: The Cheerio Challenge https://t.co/4EB7VIALea pic.twitter.com/oIpmriP8vh — Meal Recipes (@mealrecipes) September 4, 2016

What was your favorite viral challenge of the year? Let us know on our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/tampabaynews

