How to make your own melted crayon art in the Tampa Bay heat

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The heat is on in Tampa Bay and so is our creativity. To celebrate the kids going back to school this week and next, we decided to do a little experiment with the heat.

We bought 3 packs of Crayola Crayons, a 16x20 canvas, some super glue and some duct tape (just in case).

We peeled the paper off of all of our crayons and glued them onto the top of the canvas (we went with a rainbow pattern, but you can always pick your favorite colors and make it your own). We made a thin piece of duct tape and wrapped it around the glued crayons to make sure they wouldn't slide off the canvas if the glue got too hot too.

We sat the canvas in the sun around 1 p.m. and let the sun do it's work. We checked in a few times to make sure the shadows weren't covering the canvas. Make sure you're picking a very open area to place your canvas for prime melting experience.

After 4 and a half hours, our project was complete. The sun was disappearing behind the building and we had a pretty impression piece of artwork.

Let us know if you try it too! We'd love to see! webteam@wfts.com