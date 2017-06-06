Group of guys post job ad looking for "Generic Father for Backyard BBQ"

SPOKANE, WA - Do dad's really make the best grillmasters? A bunch of 20-somethings in Spokane seem to think so!

They posted a Craigslist ad looking for someone to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad'. The ad explains that they are offering to pay a "dad" in beer to come to their barbecue. The dad would have to grill hamburgers and hot dogs while drinking beer. He would also have to call guests "big guy," "chief," "sport," or "champ".

They also require the 'BBQ Dad' to "talk about dad things, like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc." They also explained that "funny anecdotes are highly encouraged," and remind applicants that these duties must all be done "whilst drinking beer."

Know someone who might be the dad for the job? Make sure they have the desired experience!

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of a nice, cold beer on a hot summer day

They also note that preference will be given to any applicants named Bill, Randy or Dave.

Click here to apply for the role of 'BBQ Dad'.