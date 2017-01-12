Walgreens and Florida Hospital collaborating on new urgent care centers in Tampa Bay Area

15 stores will feature Florida Hospital clinics

Adam Winer
6:52 PM, Jan 12, 2017
6:53 PM, Jan 12, 2017

Taking care of your family is about to get a bit more convenient thanks to a new collaboration between the Florida Hospital system and the pharmacy store Walgreens. By the summer, Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15

WFTS

Florida Hospital announced a partnership with Walgreens that will put clinics inside Walgreens stores.

WFTS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - Taking care of your family is about to get a bit more convenient thanks to a new collaboration between the Florida Hospital system and the pharmacy store Walgreens.

By the summer,  Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located within Walgreens stores across the Tampa Bay Area.

In addition, later this year, Walgreens plans to open a pharmacy at Florida Hospital Tampa on East Fletcher Avenue.

“This collaboration will allow Florida Hospital to expand our footprint in the Tampa Bay area. We are proud to collaborate with Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, to help provide improved access and convenient healthcare in our community,” said Mike Schultz, President & CEO Florida Hospital West Florida Division.

The clinics are planned to transition to Florida Hospital this summer, at which time the clinics will become an extension of Florida Hospital Physician Group. Walgreens will continue to manage the existing Healthcare Clinic locations until that time.

All of the sites will be named Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens.

“Today’s announcement is another example of how we’re developing new and innovative relationships with community health systems – collaborations that offer our patients a true continuum of care and provide more convenient access to a trusted healthcare provider in the community,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment.

"So you can think, sore throat, ache, rash, things like that," explains Brian Adams, the CEO of Florida Hospital Tampa. "Where you can get convenient care with the expertise of Florida Hospital in a timely efficient manner close to your home as a patient."

Here's the list of stores making the transition:

  1. Walgreens, 11180 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
  2. Walgreens, 15602 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
  3. Walgreens, 2115 East Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
  4. Walgreens, 1801 Gulf to Bay, Clearwater
  5. Walgreens, 900 49th Street North , St. Petersburg
  6. Walgreens, 33670 US Highway 19 North
  7. Walgreens, 1477 Main Street, Dunedin
  8. Walgreens, 6560 Ulmerton Road, Largo
  9. Walgreens, 128 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon
  10. Walgreens, 17511 Bruce B. Downs , Tampa
  11. Walgreens, 7420 State Road 54, New Port Richey
  12. Walgreens, 7420 State Road 54, Land O Lakes
  13. Walgreens, 8706 West Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
  14. Walgreens , 3851 4th Street North, St. Petersburg
  15. Walgreens, 710 Welch Causeway, Madeira Beach

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top