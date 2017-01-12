Walgreens and Florida Hospital collaborating on new urgent care centers in Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. - Taking care of your family is about to get a bit more convenient thanks to a new collaboration between the Florida Hospital system and the pharmacy store Walgreens.

By the summer, Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located within Walgreens stores across the Tampa Bay Area.

In addition, later this year, Walgreens plans to open a pharmacy at Florida Hospital Tampa on East Fletcher Avenue.

“This collaboration will allow Florida Hospital to expand our footprint in the Tampa Bay area. We are proud to collaborate with Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, to help provide improved access and convenient healthcare in our community,” said Mike Schultz, President & CEO Florida Hospital West Florida Division.

The clinics are planned to transition to Florida Hospital this summer, at which time the clinics will become an extension of Florida Hospital Physician Group. Walgreens will continue to manage the existing Healthcare Clinic locations until that time.

All of the sites will be named Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens.

“Today’s announcement is another example of how we’re developing new and innovative relationships with community health systems – collaborations that offer our patients a true continuum of care and provide more convenient access to a trusted healthcare provider in the community,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment.

"So you can think, sore throat, ache, rash, things like that," explains Brian Adams, the CEO of Florida Hospital Tampa. "Where you can get convenient care with the expertise of Florida Hospital in a timely efficient manner close to your home as a patient."

Here's the list of stores making the transition: