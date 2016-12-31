Unborn baby dies, five other injured in single-car crash on I-275 in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Five young people, including a pregnant 17-year-old, were involved a rollover traffic accident on Interstate 275 near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Saturday.

Due to the pregnant teen's injuries, her unborn baby did not survive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on I-275 in the area of the 8.5 Mile Marker south of the Skyway Bridge.

A tire blew on a 2009 Kia Optima driven by Gerard Nelson, 20, of Fort Sille, OK., a FHP report states. The Kia left the road, struck a concrete barrier wall and overturned.

One of four passengers in the Kia, Mallory Chancellor, 17, also of Fort Sille, OK, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she was listed in critical condition.

The other Kia passenger were identified as Anjanae Nelson, 18, and Rayshona Nelson, 16, both of Valdosta, GA., who were listed in serious condition at Bayfront Health; and Zara Sander, 21, also of Valdosta, Ga., who received treatment for minor injuries at Bayfront Health. Gerard Nelson also received treatment for minor injuries at Bayfront.

No charges were filed.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.